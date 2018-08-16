Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd (QTEC)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd (BMV:QTEC) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd makes up about 2.2% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd during the 4th quarter worth $1,957,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 142,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd during the 1st quarter worth $890,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTEC stock opened at $77.90 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd has a 1-year low of $1,107.50 and a 1-year high of $1,530.00.

