Axovant Sciences (AXON) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Valuation and risks to the achievement of target price. Our price target of $7/share is based on an equally-weighted composite of: (a) $6.27/share, as a 35x multiple of taxed and diluted $2.30 discounted back to FY18 at 20% (in line with the expected PE multiple and discount rate of an early development-stage biotechnology company); and (b) an NPV of $7.26/share (discounted cash flow analysis using a 15% discount rate and 2.0% growth rate, in line with the expected discount and growth parameters of an early development-stage biotechnology company).”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXON. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Axovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axovant Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Chardan Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Axovant Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.70.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.15. Axovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). equities research analysts predict that Axovant Sciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 14,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,249,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axovant Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,012,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 100,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axovant Sciences by 175.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,330,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 847,946 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Axovant Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 548,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axovant Sciences by 183.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 320,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axovant Sciences by 148.9% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 416,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 249,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of dementia and related neurological disorders in the United States and Europe. Its lead product candidate, intepirdine, a selective 5-HT6 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in Phase II clinical trial for treating cait and balance in Alzheimer's disease, DLB, and Parkinson's disease dementia.

