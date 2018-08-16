Axon Enterprise (AAXN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN):

8/9/2018 – Axon Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

8/8/2018 – Axon Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

8/8/2018 – Axon Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/8/2018 – Axon Enterprise had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Axon Enterprise had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Axon Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/31/2018 – Axon Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. "

7/31/2018 – Axon Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/25/2018 – Axon Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/20/2018 – Axon Enterprise is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Axon Enterprise is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2018 – Axon Enterprise is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2018 – Axon Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/18/2018 – Axon Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $61.02 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 226.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $152,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,443.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $70,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,834.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 67.4% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 193,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 77,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 253.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 131,614 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $6,064,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $1,481,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

