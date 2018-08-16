Avianca Holdings SA (AVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

AVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avianca from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Avianca during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Avianca during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVH stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,065. Avianca has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0681 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Avianca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

