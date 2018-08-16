Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $8.00 price target on Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATXI. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

ATXI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 5,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,867. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -1.35. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.23. research analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

