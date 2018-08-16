Autus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.5% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19,937.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,578,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,311,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,199 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 270.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,530 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,911,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,860,000 after acquiring an additional 750,224 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,657,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $815,722,000 after acquiring an additional 694,700 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $194.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.70.

In other news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.36 and a fifty-two week high of $214.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.