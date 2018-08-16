AurumCoin Trading Up 82.4% Over Last Week (AU)

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. AurumCoin has a total market cap of $6.54 million and $1,435.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AurumCoin has traded up 82.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AurumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $21.94 or 0.00349067 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00255837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00153765 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000167 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011219 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.55 or 0.06620355 BTC.

AurumCoin Coin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 297,988 coins. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com . AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AurumCoin

AurumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

