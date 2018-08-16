Aurora (AOA) Trading Down 51.8% Over Last Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 51.8% against the US dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $71.74 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015971 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00258769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00153893 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000169 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.70 or 0.06629135 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora’s genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,457,333,569 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

