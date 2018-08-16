Auburn National Bancorporation Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.15. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.