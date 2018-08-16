aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.03.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 150,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

LIFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

