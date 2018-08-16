AtriCure (ATRC) & Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) Head to Head Survey

AtriCure (NASDAQ: IDXG) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

AtriCure has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpace Diagnostics Group has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AtriCure and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $174.72 million 6.12 -$26.89 million ($0.83) -36.46 Interpace Diagnostics Group $15.90 million 1.79 -$12.21 million ($0.81) -1.25

Interpace Diagnostics Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AtriCure. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interpace Diagnostics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AtriCure and Interpace Diagnostics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 1 4 0 2.80 Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

AtriCure presently has a consensus price target of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.19%. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a consensus price target of $3.19, suggesting a potential upside of 215.59%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than AtriCure.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -10.85% -16.57% -9.74% Interpace Diagnostics Group -71.14% -34.58% -25.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of AtriCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AtriCure beats Interpace Diagnostics Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; and CryoICE CRYO2 cryoablation system to apply cryo-energy to targeted intercostal peripheral nerves in the ribcage and temporarily relieve pain. Further, it provides Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System that allows access around anatomical structures; and cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules. The company's customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

