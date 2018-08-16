Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Position Boosted by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,091,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Atmos Energy accounts for about 16.0% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $98,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,316,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,064,000 after purchasing an additional 327,954 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,933,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,138,000 after purchasing an additional 365,412 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,706,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 319,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

ATO opened at $93.04 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $562.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.89%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.