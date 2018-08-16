Atlantic Trust Group LLC Sells 240 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Atlantic Trust Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class C comprises 1.6% of Atlantic Trust Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atlantic Trust Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $378,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,160 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,663,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,677,721,000 after purchasing an additional 352,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,696,000 after purchasing an additional 202,975 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,012,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,510,000 after buying an additional 202,288 shares in the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,405.00 target price (up from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,245.96.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.33, for a total transaction of $80,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,464.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total transaction of $12,501,168.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,369 shares of company stock valued at $104,846,172. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $1,214.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $861.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1 year low of $903.40 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

