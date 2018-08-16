Atlantic American (AAME) & GWG (GWGH) Head-To-Head Survey

Atlantic American (NASDAQ: GWGH) and GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Atlantic American shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of GWG shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.2% of Atlantic American shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 77.9% of GWG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Atlantic American has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GWG has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Atlantic American pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. GWG does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic American and GWG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American -0.15% -3.18% -1.03% GWG -56.86% -78.98% 3.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atlantic American and GWG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A GWG 0 0 1 0 3.00

GWG has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.75%. Given GWG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GWG is more favorable than Atlantic American.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlantic American and GWG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American $181.11 million 0.32 $4.52 million N/A N/A GWG $64.13 million 0.91 -$20.63 million $3.16 3.19

Atlantic American has higher revenue and earnings than GWG.

Summary

Atlantic American beats GWG on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products. It also provides surety bond coverage for school bus transportation and subdivision construction, as well as performance and payment bonds. In addition, it provides ordinary and term life insurance, medicare supplement, and other accident and health insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents, broker-agents, and special market agents. Atlantic American Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and appointed agents. In addition, it focuses on applying proprietary M-Panel epigenetic technology to disrupt traditional life insurance underwriting practices. Further, it provides secured loans to merchant cash advance funders, as well as merchant cash advances directly to small businesses. GWG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

