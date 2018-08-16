Astro (ASTRO) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Day

Astro (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Astro has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Astro token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00008653 BTC on exchanges. Astro has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $75.00 worth of Astro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00259524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00154560 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000175 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Astro Token Profile

Astro’s launch date was September 17th, 2017. Astro’s total supply is 6,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,313,833 tokens. The Reddit community for Astro is /r/astronautcapital . The official message board for Astro is medium.com/astronaut-capital . Astro’s official website is astronaut.capital . Astro’s official Twitter account is @astronautcap

Buying and Selling Astro

Astro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

