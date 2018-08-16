Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) COO Sells $1,547,495.04 in Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 14,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.41, for a total value of $1,547,495.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AIZ traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $106.87. 23,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.35. Assurant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Assurant to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Assurant from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

