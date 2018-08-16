Associated Banc Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $198.31 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $202.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

