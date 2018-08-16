Associated Banc Corp Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 20.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 423,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 70,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 19.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 328,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 20.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 475,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 79,715 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,077,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after buying an additional 31,156 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 94.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 816,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after buying an additional 396,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $56,242.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,232 shares in the company, valued at $759,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $118,313.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 12.05%. equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 90 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 53,000 rooms.

