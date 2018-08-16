Associated Banc Corp Has $1.86 Million Stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (RHHBY)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock by 5.0% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $204.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Roche Holding AG diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

