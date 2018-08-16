Aspiriant LLC Acquires Shares of 10,660 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $333,913,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,317.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,241,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 9,817,521 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 215.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,347,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,256,000 after buying an additional 8,432,139 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,898,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,084,226,000 after buying an additional 4,777,192 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,162.8% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,846,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,683,000 after buying an additional 2,720,729 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.74 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 130.30%.

Several research firms have commented on EPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,662,969.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.