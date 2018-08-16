Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Insider Karl E. Johnsen Sells 9,438 Shares

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 9,438 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total transaction of $1,019,964.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,359. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.02 and a twelve month high of $109.05.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,584,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,964,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,239,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.