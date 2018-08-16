Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Given New $4.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ascena Retail Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.69.

ASNA stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. 63,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,210. Ascena Retail Group has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Ascena Retail Group’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASNA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 37,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 1,559.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 960,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 902,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 571,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 162,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 198,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 136,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.

