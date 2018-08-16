Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will report $211.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.70 million to $212.10 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported sales of $204.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year sales of $852.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.10 million to $853.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $899.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $882.80 million to $916.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 181.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.15. 12,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 107,760.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $257,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

