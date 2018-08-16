Artex Coin (ATX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,288.00

Artex Coin (CURRENCY:ATX) traded up 336.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Artex Coin has traded 394% higher against the dollar. Artex Coin has a market cap of $13,288.00 and $12.00 worth of Artex Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artex Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Artex Coin alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00014005 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Artex Coin Coin Profile

ATX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2016. Artex Coin’s total supply is 268,781,750 coins and its circulating supply is 18,781,750 coins. The official website for Artex Coin is www.atxcoin.org

Artex Coin Coin Trading

Artex Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artex Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artex Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artex Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artex Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.