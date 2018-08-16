Arsanis (ASNS) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) had its price target decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies to $2.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arsanis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arsanis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 target price on Arsanis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen downgraded Arsanis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Arsanis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of ASNS opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Arsanis has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). research analysts anticipate that Arsanis will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASNS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arsanis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arsanis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arsanis in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arsanis in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arsanis in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Arsanis

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients.

