Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) by 116.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GYLD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 116.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 135,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 73,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GYLD remained flat at $$17.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,796. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $19.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a $0.0763 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

