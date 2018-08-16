Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1322 per share on Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA GYLD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.19. 11,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,641. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $19.24.

