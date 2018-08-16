Array Biopharma (ARRY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $14.27. Array Biopharma shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 3236518 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 96.65% and a negative net margin of 72.33%. The business had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARRY. BidaskClub cut shares of Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Array Biopharma from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Array Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Array Biopharma to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In other Array Biopharma news, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $410,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,797 shares in the company, valued at $511,286.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew R. Robbins sold 17,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $318,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,151. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARRY. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Array Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $50,510,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Array Biopharma by 127.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,578,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,894 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Array Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $25,922,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Array Biopharma by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,919,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,912,000 after acquiring an additional 970,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Array Biopharma by 84.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,999,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after acquiring an additional 913,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Array Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus.

