ArQule (ARQL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARQL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArQule has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQL opened at $5.97 on Thursday. ArQule has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $594.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ArQule will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paolo Pucci acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,474.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 1,035,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $5,179,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in ArQule during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArQule during the second quarter valued at $115,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in ArQule during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in ArQule during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ArQule during the second quarter valued at $184,000. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

