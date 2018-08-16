Arnhold LLC Takes $607,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,971,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 95,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

FB opened at $179.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $149.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $10,296,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.56, for a total value of $150,163,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,625,025 shares of company stock worth $2,642,048,535. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

