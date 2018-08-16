Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Given News Impact Score of 0.20

Media stories about Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Armstrong Flooring earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.6875467439127 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong Flooring presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE AFI traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,863. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $434.26 million, a P/E ratio of 79.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Armstrong Flooring had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million. sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

