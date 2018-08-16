Arizona State Retirement System Sells 13,269 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $11,043,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $154.54 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $153.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $133.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $98.16 and a twelve month high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.