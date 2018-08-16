Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,699 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A were worth $16,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,520,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,278 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 93.4% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 26,833,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957,606 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at $623,227,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 47.4% in the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,070,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 53.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,069,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

FOXA stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

