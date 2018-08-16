Arizona State Retirement System Buys 45,593 Shares of Prologis Inc (PLD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,695,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,023 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,336,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,109,000 after purchasing an additional 263,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,810,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,986,000 after purchasing an additional 219,068 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $370,841,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,760,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,393,000 after purchasing an additional 318,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $67.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.43 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 74.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,750 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $304,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $962,507.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,416 shares of company stock worth $3,659,194. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

