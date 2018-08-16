Arizona Mining (AZ) Given “Tender” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their tender rating on shares of Arizona Mining (TSE:AZ) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a C$6.20 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Arizona Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.20 to C$6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Arizona Mining from a speculative buy rating to a tender rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arizona Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.20 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Arizona Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$6.20 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.13.

Arizona Mining stock opened at C$6.19 on Monday. Arizona Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.60 and a 12-month high of C$6.20.

Arizona Mining Inc acquires, explores for, and develops natural mineral resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, manganese manto oxide, copper, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Hermosa property, which includes patented mining claims totaling an area of approximately 535 acres; and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 19,015 acres located to the southeast of Tucson, Arizona.

