Applied Materials (AMAT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,351,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,563,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $42.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.72.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.