Applied Materials (AMAT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.
Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,351,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,563,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $42.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.72.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
