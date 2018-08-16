Appliance Recycling Centers of Amer (ARCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Appliance Recycling Centers of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 88,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,530. Appliance Recycling Centers of Amer has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.75.
About Appliance Recycling Centers of Amer
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Appliance Recycling Centers of Amer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appliance Recycling Centers of Amer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.