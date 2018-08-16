Appliance Recycling Centers of Amer (ARCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Appliance Recycling Centers of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 88,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,530. Appliance Recycling Centers of Amer has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.75.

About Appliance Recycling Centers of Amer

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers.

