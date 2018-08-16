Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Lowered by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 220.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 553.8% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 940.8% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 8,292.9% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $210.24 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $210.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total transaction of $903,916.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,059.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $2,811,594.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,717.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,066 shares of company stock worth $28,208,138. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $214.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $204.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.51.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

