Aperio Group LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in KB Home (KBH)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in KB Home by 33.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,937,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,132,000 after buying an additional 487,495 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 16.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,358,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 21.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after buying an additional 119,770 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 9.7% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 656,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after buying an additional 57,871 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in KB Home by 19.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 627,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $23.19 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. KB Home had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $3,015,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,242.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.