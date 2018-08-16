Aperio Group LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,505 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,950 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,469,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $1,759,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 169,206 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 88,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,486 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

