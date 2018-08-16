Antony C. Mattessich Purchases 16,900 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) insider Antony C. Mattessich acquired 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $105,287.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,117. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.92. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $240.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 143.32% and a negative net margin of 2,814.72%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summer Road LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,709,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,319,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after buying an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after buying an additional 269,270 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,499,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 586,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 price objective on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

