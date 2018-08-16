Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 434,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream Partners were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 2,364.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,172,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,780 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,306,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,724,000 after acquiring an additional 926,431 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $17,450,000. Tinicum Inc lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Tinicum Inc now owns 4,027,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,266,000 after acquiring an additional 649,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,281,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 523,863 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Antero Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Antero Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Antero Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $34.18.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $250.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.23 million. Antero Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 32.94%. analysts expect that Antero Midstream Partners LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.57%.

Antero Midstream Partners Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.