ANSYS (ANSS) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $171.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.96. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $184.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 14.95%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total value of $613,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.39, for a total transaction of $5,141,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,942,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 135,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 34,694.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 73,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 73,205 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

