Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Shares Bought by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,137 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.3% in the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 85.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 18.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $98.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $91.70 and a 1 year high of $126.50. The firm has a market cap of $163.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

