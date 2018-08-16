Andrew L. Price Sells 9,457 Shares of Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Stock

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) insider Andrew L. Price sold 9,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $756,938.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EHC stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Encompass Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

