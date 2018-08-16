Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) Position Reduced by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 506,007 shares during the quarter. Andeavor Logistics comprises about 0.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $61,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,842,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after acquiring an additional 440,833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 22,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Andeavor Logistics alerts:

In other Andeavor Logistics news, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 56,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.79 per share, with a total value of $2,766,393.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 48,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,390,159.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 345,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,052,329.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

ANDX opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.39. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.61 million. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.14%.

Andeavor Logistics Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.