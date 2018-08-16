Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) Director Purchases $2,390,159.34 in Stock

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) Director Jeff A. Stevens purchased 48,374 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.41 per share, with a total value of $2,390,159.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 345,119 shares in the company, valued at $17,052,329.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ANDX opened at $48.39 on Thursday. Andeavor Logistics LP has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Andeavor Logistics’s payout ratio is 164.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,539,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,816,000 after purchasing an additional 417,081 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,030,000 after buying an additional 440,575 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,158,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,169,000 after buying an additional 467,678 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 18.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,842,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,877,000 after buying an additional 440,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,358,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,316,000 after buying an additional 60,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 21st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price target on Andeavor Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

