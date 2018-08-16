Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANDX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

ANDX stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.39. Andeavor Logistics has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.61 million. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 56,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,393.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 48,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,390,159.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 345,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,052,329.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 512.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the first quarter valued at $37,901,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 106.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,914,000 after acquiring an additional 952,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 31.1% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 57,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

