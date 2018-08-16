Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ANDX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.
ANDX stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.39. Andeavor Logistics has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 56,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,393.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 48,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,390,159.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 345,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,052,329.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 512.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the first quarter valued at $37,901,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 106.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,914,000 after acquiring an additional 952,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 31.1% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 57,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.
Andeavor Logistics Company Profile
Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.
