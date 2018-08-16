Andeavor (ANDV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) will announce sales of $13.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Andeavor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.26 billion and the highest is $14.97 billion. Andeavor posted sales of $9.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Andeavor will report full-year sales of $46.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.40 billion to $51.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $50.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $40.04 billion to $60.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Andeavor.

Get Andeavor alerts:

ANDV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Andeavor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Andeavor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.08 to $80.46 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

In related news, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $2,319,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,048,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,575,635.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $8,591,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,341,288 shares in the company, valued at $195,975,589.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 355,311 shares of company stock worth $50,872,862 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Andeavor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Andeavor by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Andeavor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Andeavor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Andeavor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 65,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANDV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.45. 5,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Andeavor has a 52 week low of $89.58 and a 52 week high of $152.97. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Andeavor’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Andeavor (ANDV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.