Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Takes $17.27 Million Position in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 443,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 521.9% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 200.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 69.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JD. BNP Paribas began coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

